WATCH: Ilkay Gundogan sends message to fans after arriving in Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan has arrived at Barcelona as he prepares to link up with his new team-mates at the club for the first time.

Barca have already returned to pre-season training, but Gundogan has been given an extra week off due to his international commitments this summer.

However, the Germany international is now in Barcelona and has been spotted getting to know his new home.

Gündoğan has touched down in Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/dDKMCg47aA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 15, 2023

Barcelona will officially unveil Gundogan as a new player on Monday. He’ll sign his contract with Joan Laporta and then speak at a press conference.

Gundogan has already had a quick message for fans.

“Hey Culers! This is Ilkay Gundogan. I’m very happy to be finally in Barcelona and to join you guys. I’m really looking forward to an exciting season and I can’t wait to play my first game.”

The midfielder is then due to link up with the rest of the squad before they fly out to the United States for a pre-season tour.

Gundogan is Barca’s second free agent signing of the summer after Inigo Martinez. Vitor Roque has already agreed a deal but won’t move until next year.

There’s been speculation this summer that Gundogan could be joined at Barca by former Man City team-mate Bernardo Silva, although it seems highly unlikely due to Barca finances.