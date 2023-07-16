Barcelona may end up selling Lenglet for just €5m

Barcelona are being tipped to sell Clement Lenglet for just €5 million in a bid to get the Frenchman off the books.

Lenglet is expected to sign for Tottenham, after a season spent on loan in north London, but Joan Laporta has already warned negotiations will take a long time.

Spurs are known for being tough negotiators and it seems they are trying to drive the price down as low as possible, knowing Barca are eager to offload players.

Sport reckon Barca may end up selling Lenglet for just €5m, possibly even less, as they want the defender’s exit sealed as quickly as possible.

Lenglet signed for Barcelona in 2018 after the Catalans activated the €35.9 million release clause in his contract at Sevilla.

The defender did go on to become a regular but lost his way at Barcelona and was sent out on loan last season.

There seems no way back for Lenglet either, with Xavi having added Andreas Christensen, Inigo Martinze and Jules Kounde to his central defensive options.