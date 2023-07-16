Ilkay Gundogan explains what he’ll bring to Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan have given his first interview to Barcelona after arriving in the summer and has spoken about what he can bring to Xavi’s team.

The Germany international has moved on a free transfer after winning the treble last season with Manchester City.

Here’s what he says he can offer the Catalan giants.

“A lot of experience, a lot of quality in the center of the midfield, depending on which role I will play,” he said. “I guess I’m a player who can keep the ball and pass the ball - I think this is something that’s very important when you play for Barcelona!”

Gundogan also spoke about his expectations and how he wants to help the young players develop at the Camp Nou.

“I expect great football. I think there is a lot of potential here, in a very young squad,” he added. “I hope I can, with my experience, help the younger players and bring them to the next level. “I think the base is there, the potential and we just need to show it for next season. That’s why I came, that’s why I joined.” Source | FC Barcelona

We will get to hear more from Gundogan next week when he’s officially unveiled as a new Barcelona player.