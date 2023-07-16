Ilkay Gundogan reveals the three Barcelona players he’s most excited about playing with

Ilkay Gundogan has revealed the three Barcelona players he’s most looking forward to playing with after completing his move to the Camp Nou.

The new signing took part in a quick Q&A on social media at the weekend and was asked who he was most excited to play alongside.

The answer?

“Ter Stegen, Lewandowski and Pedri.”

Of course Gundogan has already played with Ter Stegen. The two men have featured together for the Germany national team at two World Cups, and most recently in a 2-0 defeat to Colombia in June.

Gundogan has also played with Lewandowski. The duo were together at Dortmund between 2011 and 2014 and Gundogan’s move will see them reunited at Barcelona. Gundogan played 74 games with Lewandowski with a win percentage of 64.4%.

Of course, Gundogan hasn’t played with Pedri yet, but the fact that he’s name-checked the teenager is quite the compliment.