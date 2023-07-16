Final session of the week - FC Barcelona

The pre-season training for the 23/24 season at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper is well and truly under way for Barça. After a double session yesterday, the players were in this morning to bring the first week of work to a close.

Ilkay Gündoğan arrives in Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Barça's new midfielder İlkay Gündoğan has arrived in the city. The German international spoke to the Club's media and expressed his delight at being a Barça player, a 'dream come true' according to the former Manchester City man.

Ousmane Dembele will arrive in top condition for the tour - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele had to come back from a muscle injury that kept him out of the team last season for almost three months, during which time he missed seventeen games. The break, between the end of January and the end of April, did not prevent him from helping the team clinch the league title and celebrate in style.

Sergino Dest: I see myself staying at Barcelona - SPORT

Sergiño Dest said on Friday that, after his year on loan at AC Milan, he will do everything he can to convince Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona to reserve a place for him in their squad. "Yes, I see myself staying (at Barcelona). Obviously I have to prove my worth during pre-season," the right-back told a virtual press conference about Barcelona's US tour.

Barca formula for Romeu move including Torre on loan - SPORT

Barcelona and Girona are negotiating the transfer of Oriol Romeu, with the former La Masia talent under a release clause of 8 million euros. The Catalan giants are looking for their next pivot to replace Busquets and Xavi has chosen the player from Ulldecona to be the one to lead the transition from the departure of the captain.