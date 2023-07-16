Gerard Pique gives his verdict on new Barcelona signing Inigo Martinez

Gerard Pique has given his verdict on new Barcelona signing Inigo Martinez, following his move to Xavi’s side on a free transfer.

Mateu Alemany has already revealed Barcelona decided to sign Martinez as a replacement for Pique, and the 36-year-old thinks it’s a good move by his former club.

“He comes out very well with the ball, he has a very good foot and a lot of character. He will adapt easily,” he said. “With him, the centre-back position is going to be an even more competitive line, because there’s Ronald Araujo, there’s Christensen, and Jules can play there as well. “The team already showed last season that defensively it can compete at a high level and hopefully it will continue like this.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

It will certainly be interesting to see how Xavi lines up his defense next season. Barca’s backline was the best in Europe last season and the addition of Martinez should only make it stronger.