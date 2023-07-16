Porto waiting for a response from Barcelona’s Nico Gonzalez

Porto are reportedly waiting to hear back from Nico Gonzalez regarding whether he fancies a move to Portugal this summer.

The midfielder is wanted on loan with a purchase option, a deal that Barcelona are willing to sanction, according to A Bola.

Nico spent last season on loan at Valencia and it’s not clear right now where he will play his football next term.

His father has already said he has a number of offers on the table, and indeed talked up Porto as a potential destination.

Girona have also been mentioned, as part of a deal that would see Oriol Romeu head the other way, but it’s also been claimed Xavi wants to see Nico in pre-season.

Barcelona are due to fly out to the United States next week for their pre-season tour, and the club are thought to be keen to offload several players before they travel.

Nico could well be on the move again if there’s no chance of regular minutes next season, much may depend if Barca add another midfielder to the squad this summer.