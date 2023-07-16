 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Will Jordi Alba be next?

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
Sergio Busquets has been officially announced as a new Inter Miami player, joining Lionel Messi at the MLS side.

The move has been rumored for weeks now, following Busquets’s decision to leave Barca after his contract expired, and is now officially official.

Busquets has signed a deal that will run through the 2025 MLS season and will occupy a designated player slot at David Beckham’s side.

Here’s what he’s had to say:

“This is a special and exciting opportunity that I’m very excited to take. I’m looking forward to this next step in my career with Inter Miami,” he said.

“I was impressed by the club when I came with Barcelona last year and now I’m happy and ready to represent the club myself. I can’t wait to help bring the success that this ambitious club strives for.”

Busquets could join Messi in making his Miami debut against Cruz Azul in the opening match of the Leagues Cup on July 21.

Good luck Busi!

