Mikayil Faye makes bright start to life at Barcelona

Mikayil Faye has reportedly made a bright start to life at Barcelona following his move to the club this summer.

The defender has arrived to link up with Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side but has been part of pre-season training with the first-team this week.

Mundo Deportivo report the youngster has surprised with his strength and aerial ability but warns improvements are needed technically and tactically.

Faye arrived for a small fee from Croatian side NK Kostosija Zagreb and has signed on until 2027 with a 400 million euro release clause.

The defender has already admitted that Javier Mascherano was his idol when he was a youngster and that he’s also loved watching Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo.

Meanwhile, Faye’s former coach Ugo Klingor has claimed the Barcelona new boy is “more explosive and powerful” that Croatia World Cup star Joško Gvardiol.

The new signing is one of several youngsters currently training with the first-team squad but it’s not clear yet if he will be on the plane for the tour to the United States.