Barcelona told Vitor Roque could be worth €200m in the future

Barcelona new signing Vitor Roque is being tipped to be worth €200 million in the future if he fulfils all the add-ons in his contract with the Catalan giants.

The club have splashed out an initial €30m for Vitor and could end up paying another €31m in different variables, depending on how the Brazilian fares at Camp Nou.

Andre Cury, the player’s agent, has been talking about the deal and thinks the young star will be worth every single penny if he fulfils his potential at Barcelona.

“There was always talk of a fixed between 30 and 35 million. In any negotiation there are many changes, other clubs appear, there were the English clubs,” he said. “In the end, the fixed price was lowered and the variables were raised… this was decided between the two clubs. Deco and Mateu reached an agreement with Athletico Paranaense. “I think it’s a spectacular operation, because if you end up paying all the bonuses it means that the player has had a splendid performance and that his price then rises to 200 million euros.” Source | Sport

However, Barcelona fans will have to wait to see Vitor Roque in action for the Blaugrana. The Brazilian is not due at the club until next season.