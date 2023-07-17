Blaugrana day for Gündoğan - FC Barcelona

İlkay Gündoğan was all smiles this Sunday 16 July as he explored different parts of his new club's facilities, including the Barça Cafe, Barça Store and Barça Immersive Tour.

Eighth Joan Gamper Trophy against an English team - FC Barcelona

On 8 August FC Barcelona take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in the 58th Joan Gamper Trophy game. The fixture will see an English team take part for an eight time, Ipswich Town being the first back in 1981.

Barça's Brazilian strikers - FC Barcelona

When Vitor Roque dons the Barça shirt he will become the 47th Brazilian to do so and the fourteenth striker in the Club's history. Some of those players have been key figures in FC Barcelona history.

UEFA cut the wings off Barca and Real Madrid - SPORT

A wake-up call on the 'palancas'. According to the Telegraph, UEFA has warned FC Barcelona and Real Madrid that this type of income will not be taken into account for the purposes of financial Fair Play.

Gundogan reveals why he wanted Barca move - SPORT

Ilkay Gündogan landed in Barcelona this Saturday and is wearing the smile of a child with new shoes. The player has made his first statements as a blaugrana player to the club's official channels and has been very optimistic about the future that awaits Xavi Hernandez's project.

Inter Miami confirm Sergio Busquets arrival - Football España

Inter Miami have confirmed the arrival of Sergio Busquets on a contract until the end of 2025. Busquets opted against signing an extension at Barcelona after captaining the team to the 2022/23 La Liga title.