Alejandro Balde rejects interest from Man City in favour of Barcelona stay

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde has reportedly rejected interest from treble-winners Manchester City in favour of staying at the Camp Nou.

Mundo Deportivo reckon Pep Guardiola’s side have been sniffing around the defender after a stellar breakthrough season for the Catalans last season.

City are thought to have sent in a bid for Balde and are willing to offer him far more than he can earn at Barcelona.

However, the youngster wasn’t interetested as his only thought is to continue at Barcelona after winning La Liga last season and making the left-back slot his won.

Balde is still yet to renew his contract at Barcelona, although it’s thought everything is agreed between both parties.

The defender is expected to sign a new deal shortly that will keep him at the club until 2027 and will include a huge buyout clause to ward off any interest from other potential admirers.