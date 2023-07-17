 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Vitor Roque on target again and borrows Pedri’s celebration

Five games in a row for the Barca-bound forward

By Gill Clark
/ new
Athletico Paranaense v Alianza Lima - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023

Barcelona’s latest signing Vitor Roque was on target again for Athletico Paranaense as he continues his fine goalscoring form.

The teenager, who will move to Barcelona next summer, netted for the fifth league game in a row in a 2-0 win over Bahia.

And here’s his latest effort:

You may also be able to spot late on in the footage that Vitor also borrowed Pedri’s celebration in what appears to be a clear nod to his new club.

The goal is Vitor Roque’s first since his signing for Barcelona was made official. The teenager now has eight in 15 games and six in his last seven. In total he has scored 23 times this year already.

Barcelona will no doubt be enjoying their new signing’s scoring streak and will be hoping for more as the season progresses. Vitor Roque will then head to Barca next summer where he’ll link up with Pedri as part of Xavi’s side.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes