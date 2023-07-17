WATCH: Vitor Roque on target again and borrows Pedri’s celebration

Barcelona’s latest signing Vitor Roque was on target again for Athletico Paranaense as he continues his fine goalscoring form.

The teenager, who will move to Barcelona next summer, netted for the fifth league game in a row in a 2-0 win over Bahia.

And here’s his latest effort:

TÁ EM CHOQUE?! GOL DO VITOR ROQUE! ⚽ ️ O garoto NÃO PERDOA! O André Henning teve que gritar gol três vezes, mas o VAR validou!



Athletico x Bahia é AGORA na @tntbr e na @CazeTVOficial! Vem com a gente assistir! https://t.co/uLER4OFDkx #BrasileirãoNaTNT pic.twitter.com/IDVY8M9lmv — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) July 16, 2023

You may also be able to spot late on in the footage that Vitor also borrowed Pedri’s celebration in what appears to be a clear nod to his new club.

Another goal today for Vitor Roque. He dished out his Pedri goal celebration for it. These are coming soon to a stadium near you in Europe. pic.twitter.com/6IXCvPgUs4 — FCB Albiceleste (@FCBAlbiceleste) July 16, 2023

The goal is Vitor Roque’s first since his signing for Barcelona was made official. The teenager now has eight in 15 games and six in his last seven. In total he has scored 23 times this year already.

Barcelona will no doubt be enjoying their new signing’s scoring streak and will be hoping for more as the season progresses. Vitor Roque will then head to Barca next summer where he’ll link up with Pedri as part of Xavi’s side.