Oriol Romeu leaves Girona for Barcelona medical, set to be included in pre-season tour squad

Barcelona look to be closing in on completing a deal for Oriol Romeu to return to the club this summer.

Gerard Romero reports that Romeu has left pre-season training with Girona and has been given permission to undergo a medical at Barcelona.

It’s thought Romeu will move in a deal which will also see Pablo Torre head the other way and join Girona on a season-long loan.

Toni Juanmarti adds that Romeu’s deal will be “100% resolved” today and will mean he can fly out with the rest of the squad for the pre-season tour of the United States.

Romeu will arrive as a replacement for Sergio Busquets, something that Xavi has admitted was his top priority this summer.

The midfielder will also join Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan in arriving at the Camp Nou, although it’s not clear if there will be any more signings in the current window.

The rumor mill continues to throw up plenty of names, particularly right-backs, but Barca will need to makes sales if more additions are to arrive.