Juventus make Franck Kessie loan offer with purchase option

Juventus have reportedly made an offer to Barcelona for midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Turin giants have proposed an initial loan deal with a purchase option set at 15 million euros, according to reports in Italy.

Kessie will earn a salary of 6.5m net and will move on a four-year deal if the purchase option is activated.

The midfielder’s future is uncertain as he looks unlikely to be a regular starter next season and played a bench role in his debut campaign too.

There’s been talk of big-money offers from Saudi Arabia, although none have yet arrived, while it’s thought Kessie would prefer to stay in Europe if he does move on.

Kessie only arrived on a free transfer last summer but made just seven La Liga starts for Xavi’s side in their title-winning campaign.

There’s no doubt that Kessie proved a useful squad option, but it would be no surprise if he did leave this summer given the other midfield options available and the club’s financial situation.