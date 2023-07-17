 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Juventus make Franck Kessie loan offer with purchase option

Will the midfielder head back to Italy?

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly made an offer to Barcelona for midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Turin giants have proposed an initial loan deal with a purchase option set at 15 million euros, according to reports in Italy.

Kessie will earn a salary of 6.5m net and will move on a four-year deal if the purchase option is activated.

The midfielder’s future is uncertain as he looks unlikely to be a regular starter next season and played a bench role in his debut campaign too.

There’s been talk of big-money offers from Saudi Arabia, although none have yet arrived, while it’s thought Kessie would prefer to stay in Europe if he does move on.

Kessie only arrived on a free transfer last summer but made just seven La Liga starts for Xavi’s side in their title-winning campaign.

There’s no doubt that Kessie proved a useful squad option, but it would be no surprise if he did leave this summer given the other midfield options available and the club’s financial situation.

