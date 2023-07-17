‘His words were very powerful’ - Gundogan reveals Lewandowski chat before Barcelona move

Barcelona new signing Ilkay Gundogan has revealed how a chat with Robert Lewandowski helped convince him to make the move to the Camp Nou.

The two players know each other well from their time together at Borussia Dortmund, and Gundogan says he spoke to the striker before making a decision on his future.

“I spoke to him before the holidays. He told me about the club, the Mediterranean lifestyle, the city and what he likes to be part of Barça,” he said. “His words were very powerful. Ter Stegen also wrote to me. I didn’t come because of their words, but they helped, because I already had the decision made.”

The midfielder also revealed how he’d spoken with Xavi too and the manager discussed his plans for his team.

“First of all, he made his ideas very clear. It’s a lot like what I’ve done with Manchester City,” he added. “His direct manner, his character, made me reflect on myself and him, also how he played. From the beginning we had a very good connection. “Xavi appreciates that I’m a versatile player. He has not told me about a specific position, but I think I can combine with different players and in different positions”

Barcelona fans should be able to catch a first glimpse of Gundogan soon when the team heads to the United States for their pre-season tour.