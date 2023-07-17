WATCH: Barcelona’s Joan Laporta surprises Ilkay Gundogan’s wife Sara with a birthday cake

Barcelona presented Ilkay Gundogan as a new player at the club on Monday in a ceremony on the pitch that was followed by a press conference.

There was also a surprise for Sara Gundogan’s, the midfielder’s wife, who was celebrating her birthday.

Although her husband was the main attraction, Barcelona president Joan Laporta made sure the occasion did not go unnoticed by producing a birthday cake.

Laporta then joined in with a version of Happy Birthday as those gathered wished Sara well on her special day.

La sorpresa de Laporta a la mujer de Ilkay Gündogan que cumple años hoy, el mismo día de la presentación de su marido como jugador del Barça.

Día muy feliz para toda la familia Gündogan.



Día muy feliz para toda la familia Gündogan.@ESPORTSCOPE @deportescope @tjcope @partidazocope pic.twitter.com/EWNRjX8yNF — Helena Condis Edo (@HelenaCondis) July 17, 2023

The Barcelona president had previously welcomed Ilkay Gundogan to the club and made it clear just how happy he is to have signed the midfielder.

“It is a very important day for the club, because he is a very important player, he is a successful player who has decided to join Barça among other great offers,” he said.

“This is an honor and means a lot to us, since You value our history, our sports proposal. With your signing, Barça is strengthened. Not only sportingly but also institutionally. Thank you very much Ilkay.”