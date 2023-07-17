LOOK: The wild shorts Barcelona rejected for 2023-24

Barcelona have released their new home kit ahead of the 2023-24 season but it seems it could have looked a lot different.

Catalunya Radio have offered up an image of some rather curious looking shorts that Barca had considered to be part of the home kit for next season.

The report reckons the design was offered up by Nike but was rejected by Joan Laporta and Co. who have chosen plain blue shorts instead.

And here’s an image of the shorts in question.

These shorts are now on sale but part of a ‘lifestyle collection’ rather than being used as any kind of club kit.

The design does bring back memories of the half and half shorts that were used recently and came in for all sorts of criticism.

Interestingly, the report reckons Nike had an agreement with Barcelona to alternate kits between classic and more daring designs but that now been changed since Laporta returned.