Ez Abde will cut short holiday to be part of Barcelona’s pre-season tour

Ez Abde is reportedly ready to cut short his holidays so that he can be part of Barcelona’s pre-season squad for the trip to the United States.

The winger has just captained Morocco’s Under-23s to the AFCON title and had been given two weeks holiday by Barcelona.

However, Abde is set to return to training on Tuesday so that he can be part of the travelling squad that will fly to the United States this week, according to Cope’s Victor Navarro.

Xavi “loves” Abde, adds Navarro, which suggests that the winger will stay at Barcelona next season and will also be handed chances to impress.

President Joan Laporta has already said that Xavi has told him he wants Abde to stay following a bright season on loan at Osasuna.

Abde certainly seems to have earned his chance, with his displays for Osasuna and Morocco, and will hope he can force his way into the team next season.

Xavi does have other options on the left of the attack but no player has really managed to nail down the spot, leaving a path into the first team wide open for Abde.