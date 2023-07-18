Barcelona’s Julian Araujo celebrates winning Gold Cup with Mexico

Barcelona defender Julian Araujo has been celebrating winning the Gold Cup with Mexico.

El Tri beat Panama 1-0 in the final to clinch the trophy for a record ninth time. Santiago Giménez was the match winner with the only goal in the 88th minute.

Araujo didn’t feature in the final, but did make three appearances in the run-up to Sunday’s game, and has been happily showing off the trophy on social media.

Meanwhile, the defender’s future remains the subject of much speculation currently. It had been thought he would get a chance to impress Xavi on the club’s pre-season tour, but recent rumors have claimed he will move on a season-long loan.

Araujo is thought to be in talks with Las Palmas over a potential loan move which would allow the right-back to gain some valuable La Liga experience before returning to Barca next season.