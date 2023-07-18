IN PICS: Barcelona unveil new signing Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan has been officially unveiled as a Barcelona player following his move from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The midfielder has opted to make the move to the Camp Nou on a free transfer and will be an exciting and experienced addition to Xavi’s title-winning squad.

And here he is with the traditional kick-ups.

There was also time for a kickabout with some of the club’s youngsters.

Més que un Club pic.twitter.com/qLLDAWR0pz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 17, 2023

Gundogan also spoke about what he can offer Barcelona and how he’s looking forward to playing alongside the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Alejandro Balde at Camp Nou.

“Even though I’m older, I’m prepared for the challenge and I still have a lot to prove,” he said.

“I come with more experience because my life and my career have not been easy and I think my experience can help a lot.

“They are a very talented young group of players who do better things than me. If I can give them at least 1%, I’ll be happy.”