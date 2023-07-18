 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

IN PICS: Barcelona unveil new signing Ilkay Gundogan

The midfielder has arrived from Manchester City

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
  • Gundo with his new shirt Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Here he is! Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Time for the kick ups! Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Barca’s newest member and Laporta Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • The Gundogan family Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Suited and booted Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Sign on the dotted line please Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Mateu’s happy Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • A birthday cake for Sara Gundogan Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Gundogan poses with Barca’s Summer Camp youngsters Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Gundogan and the club chiefs Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Put it there! Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Ilkay Gundogan has been officially unveiled as a Barcelona player following his move from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The midfielder has opted to make the move to the Camp Nou on a free transfer and will be an exciting and experienced addition to Xavi’s title-winning squad.

And here he is with the traditional kick-ups.

There was also time for a kickabout with some of the club’s youngsters.

Gundogan also spoke about what he can offer Barcelona and how he’s looking forward to playing alongside the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Alejandro Balde at Camp Nou.

“Even though I’m older, I’m prepared for the challenge and I still have a lot to prove,” he said.

“I come with more experience because my life and my career have not been easy and I think my experience can help a lot.

“They are a very talented young group of players who do better things than me. If I can give them at least 1%, I’ll be happy.”

