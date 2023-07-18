WATCH: Gavi makes a surprise visit to Barcelona training

Barcelona had a surprise visitor during their evening training session on Monday at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Gavi dropped in to see his team-mates working hard and was spotted being warmly welcomed by Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde and Ferran Torres.

The teenager hasn’t rejoined training yet, as he’s been given extended time off after playing for Spain in the Nations League Final Four.

Barcelona’s internationals are set to return to training on Tuesday before flying out on the club’s pre-season tour to the United States.

It’s being reported that Xavi will take a big squad with him as he checks on youngsters and several fringe players.

Clement Lenglet, Franck Kessie and Nico Gonzalez are all expected to be included in the squad, despite being linked with moves away.

Barca are still hoping to sell Lenglet to Tottenham, while there has been interest in Kessie from Saudi clubs and Juventus. Nico could also be on the move after his father revealed he has received offers already this summer.