Ansu Fati back at training - FC Barcelona

A new week of work begins for the FC Barcelona squad, with the teenage star back with his team-mates and raring to go for the new season.

An 'exciting new challenge' for İlkay Gündoğan - FC Barcelona

İlkay Gündoğan was presented this Monday as a Barça player at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, including his first touches of a ball wearing the iconic blaugrana strip.

Juventus table first offer for the Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie - SPORT

Franck Kessié is already back in Barcelona and in the next few days his future will be defined. The midfielder knows his situation in the Blaugrana project and could opt for a departure, although Barça will only open the door to him if a good fee is involved.

Oriol Romeu takes Barcelona medical ahead of transfer from Girona - SPORT

Oriol Romeu will be a Barcelona player for the next two seasons. The deal has been completed and the player has already stopped training with Girona in order to undergo a medical with the Blaugrana.

Ilkay Gundogan explains how he was convinced to leave Manchester City for Barcelona - Football España

New Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was presented at the club’s training ground on Monday, with and explained that Xavi Hernandez was key in his decision to join the club. Gundogan thanked former Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff for his role in the deal, and explained that there was no particular thing Pep Guardiola could have said to persuade him to remain at Manchester City. He explained what it was that had brought him to leave the treble winners.

Ilkay Gundogan open to playing Sergio Busquets role at Barcelona - Football España

Gundogan began by addressing the press in Catalan and thanking Xavi for the opportunity and his role in the deal too. One of the key questions for the Barcelona manager is how he will go about constructing the Barcelona midfield next season without Sergio Busquets, but with Gundogan. The German veteran is no more clear on that than the rest of the world though, saying Xavi had not informed him of any particular role he would play.