Xavi tells Laporta that Oriol Romeu will be the ‘big surprise of the season’

Barcelona are set to close a deal to bring Oriol Romeu back to the Camp Nou this summer to add to their midfield options.

Romeu will return to his former club after 12 years away and is expected to replace Sergio Busquets, following his exit from Barcelona after his contract expired.

The move has come as something of a surprise, but it seems Xavi is completely confident that Romeu is the right man for the job.

The Barcelona boss has apparently told president Joan Laporta that Romeu will be “the big surprise of the season,” according to reporter Javi Miguel.

It’s a big claim from Xavi, particularly as Romeu was far from his first choice. Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich were his top choices but were also out of reach.

There’s also been speculation that Deco and Mateu Alemany aren’t convinced by Romeu, even if Xavi has decided he wants him at Barcelona.

Romeu is expected to be announced as a Barca player shortly. He’ll arrive for a small fee, while the deal will also see Pablo Torre head the other way on a season-long loan.