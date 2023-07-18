 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona to snap up Chelsea teen Tudor Mendel-Idowu on free transfer

The winger will sign a three-year deal

By Gill Clark
FC Salzburg v Chelsea FC: Group E - UEFA Youth League Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly set to snap up Chelsea teenager Tudor Mendel-Idowu on a free transfer.

Mendel-Idowu will join Barcelona Atletic and sign a contract that runs until 2026, according to reporter Albert Roge.

Mendel-Idowu is a left-footed winger and it seems the transfer has been put forward by Deco.

The teenager has been at Chelsea since joining the club’s Under-8 side and is considered by many to be one of the brightest talents in the club’s academy.

Tudor Mendel-Idowu is leaving Chelsea as a free agent after failing to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge. It’s been reported he’s decided to move on as he does not see a clear pathway into the first team in west London.

Several top clubs, including Manchester City, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Milan, were linked with Mendel-Idowu earlier in the season but it seems he could be heading to Barcelona instead.

