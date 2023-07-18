Lewandowski and Gundogan are reunited as Barcelona’s internationals return to work

Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan were reunited at Barcelona training on Tuesday as the Poland international returned to work after the summer break.

Gundogan has already admitted that a chat with his former Dortmund team-mate helped convince him to move to Barcelona, and the duo will now play together once again.

Lewandowski was one of 10 internationals reporting back on Tuesday for medical checks and fitness tests. The striker was joined by Andreas Christensen, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Ez Abde, Ansu Fati, Franck Kessie, Jules Kounde, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Chadi Riad.

Xavi now has his full complement of players with him ahead of the start of the new season. The squad is due to fly out to the United States on Wednesday for their tour and games against Juventus, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Milan.

There could still be another player on the plane too. Oriol Romeu’s move to Barcelona is expected to be completed in time for him to make the trip Stateside.