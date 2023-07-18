Are Barcelona facing a €60 million problem?

Barcelona’s finances continue to make all sorts of headlines, with the latest report suggesting there are more problems ahead for Joan Laporta and Co.

Cope reckon Barcelona are still owed €60 million from the sale of 49% Barca Media and need the cash to be able to register their new signings and several contract extensions that have already been agreed.

The Catalans have reportedly registered Gavi’s new contract but still need to register new deals for Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo and Marcos Alonso. Barca also want to hand extensions to Alejandro Balde, Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele.

Joan Laporta and Co. will also need to register new signings Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez. Vitor Roque has also signed but Barca have until next year to figure out how to incorporate the Brazilian.

The report claims that Barca were due €60m from Orpheus Media and Socios.com in June but the money hasn’t arrived and may not until December. Meanwhile, Barca need to register their new signings and new contacts by the end of August.

If the money does not arrive soon then Barca will have a real problem regarding player registrations. One solution would be to try and sell players, but Barca would still only be able to spend 50% of what they bring in under La Liga’s new FFP rules.

The Cope report does not paint the situation in a good light, but Sport reckon that Barcelona are calm about the situation and confident they will be able to register their new players and contract extensions.

There’s no real detail of what might happen, only that Barca are working with La Liga to “unblock the situation” and have “absolute confidence” that everyone in the squad will be available to play by the time the season gets underway again in August.

Let’s hope that is indeed the case.