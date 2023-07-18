OFFICIAL: Pablo Torre leaves Barcelona for Girona loan

Barcelona have confirmed that Pablo Torre has joined Girona on a season-long loan.

The midfielder has signed a temporary deal until the end of June 2024 which does not include a purchase option.

Torre moves in the hope of playing regular football in the 2023-24 campaign in La Liga. The youngster barely featured in his debut campaign at Barca and needs to get back on track.

LATEST NEWS



Pablo Torre, on loan to Girona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 18, 2023

Barcelona will be hoping that Torre can impress at Girona, much like Ez Abde did at Osasuna last season, and then return to Camp Nou next year to continue his career.

The move means that we are likely to see confirmation that Oriol Romeu will move the other way on Wednesday. The midfielder is expected to join the club for a small fee and the head out on loan to the United States with Xavi’s side for pre-season.

Good luck at Girona, Pablo Torre!