Joao Felix issues come and get me plea to Barcelona

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has issued a come and get me plea to Barcelona and says he’s always wanted to play for the Catalan giants.

Felix has returned to Atletico after a season on loan with Chelsea but is facing an uncertain future and it’s not clear where he’ll play in the 2023-24 campaign.

There have been whispers of interest from Barcelona previously, and the Portugal international has told Fabrizio Romano he’d love to play for the Catalan giants.

“I’d love to play for Barça,” he said.

“Barcelona has always been my first choice and I’d love to join Barça.

“It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me.”

You suspect Felix’s words won’t go down at all well at Atletico. The forward has a contract with the club until 2027 and has returned after a pretty unimpressive spell in the Premier League.

Atletico splashed out a massive 120 million euros to land Felix and certainly won’t want to let him go on the cheap if he does move. Yet it’s really difficult to see Barca making a move given their ongoing financial issues.