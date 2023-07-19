Vitor Roque urged to learn from Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona

Barcelona new signing Vitor Roque has been urged to learn as much as he can from Robert Lewandowski when he arrives at the club next season.

The Catalans have clinched a deal for the exciting Brazilian youngster, who is in a rich vein of goalscoring form in 2024.

His agent, Andre Cury, has advised Vitor Roque to make the most of playing alongside one of the greatest strikers in the world when he arrives at Barca.

“He is an example of a player, an example because of how he has managed his career,” he said. “Vitor has to take advantage of the time he is with ‘Lewa’ to be able to learn a lot about how to anticipate, how to circulate in the area, and to take advantage of this situation at the level of experience and learning.”

Cury also spoke about how he’s confident Vitor Roque will succeed at Barcelona and revealed he’s already trying to learn Catalan.

“He is only 18 years old and is already a protagonist in Brazil and South America. It’s not just his mentality, it’s his physique, his way of working for the team and for himself. He is a very modern player and striker,” he added. “Vitor is very calm, he will not have any type of anxiety. He is already doing Catalan classes, he wants to arrive speaking Catalan and Spanish. Everything will be fine. When he closed the signing he was euphoric, but he is already focused on Ath. paranaense. He will know how to wait for the right moment to become Barça’s cannon and make history.” Source | Sport

Lewandowski is contracted to Barcelona until 2026 and has already said he could stay at the club until he retires, meaning Vitor Roque should have a couple of years to work with the Poland international.