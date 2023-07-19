Nico Gonzalez set to leave Barcelona after chat with Xavi

Nico Gonzalez looks set to leave Barcelona once again after a chat with Xavi on Tuesday at training.

The midfielder spent last season on loan and looks set to move again after being told he won’t have regular minutes in the 2023-24 campaign, according to Mundo Deportivo and Catalunya Radio.

Xavi just isn’t quite convinced by Nico and does not see him as a replacement for Sergio Busquets but as a more attacking player like Frenkie de Jong - something he’s said openly.

The Barcelona coach has therefore told the youngster to take one of the offers that have arrived. Nico’s dad has admitted his son has several clubs to choose from.

The situation means that Nico is not now expected to go on the club’s pre-season tour and will instead look for a way out.

Porto appear to be the favorites to sign the midfielder, and a move to the club would see Nico able to play Champions League football next season.

There is also interest from La Liga clubs, such as Girona and Real Betis, if Nico decides he would rather remain in Spain.