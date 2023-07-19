More medicals at Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández practically has his full squad back with him after eleven more players reported back for work at the Ciutat Esportiva this Tuesday and took their routine medicals and fitness tests.

Gündoğan trains with Barça - FC Barcelona

The evening session on the Tito Vilanova pitch also included the new signing, İlkay Gündoğan. The German completed his first training session as an FC Barcelona player. Only Gavi was missing through gastroenteritis. Now with all the players ready to go, the squad will fly to the United States of America on Wednesday as the 2023 US tour is set to get under way.

Pablo Torre loaned to Girona - FC Barcelona

An agreement has been reached between FC Barcelona and Girona FC for the loan of the player Pablo Torre until 30 June 2024. So, the midfielder is going on loan to Girona after his first season at Barça, having played 13 times for the first team and three times for Barça Atlètic. He also scored a goal in the Champions League against Viktoria Pilsen.

Barça defender Chadi Riad closing in on loan move to Sporting Gijon - SPORT

Barcelona defender Chadi Riad is close to joining Sporting Giojon on loan. The Moroccan centre-back looked set to join the United States tour with the first team, but in the last few hours an option has emerged for him to gain experience in LaLiga Hypermotion. Andorra had also been interested, but it seems Sporting will win the race.

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix issues come-and-get-me plea to Barça - SPORT

Joao Félix has offered to leave Atletico Madrid and sign for FC Barcelona. He told Fabrizio Romano: "I would love to play for Barça. Barcelona has always been my first choice and I would like to join them. It has been my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, if I can sign for Barça, it will be a dream come true."

Xavi's meeting with Nico has 'unhappy' ending for the Barcelona midfielder - SPORT

According to Catalunya Radio, Xavi met with Nico Gonzalez on Tuesday to inform him of his intentions for next season and told him that he will not be relying on him much during the season if he stays with the club.

Barcelona keen on Harry Kane if Tottenham striker is available for free in 2024 - SPORT

Harry Kane could be the star of Barcelona's transfer window next summer. The England striker's contract with Tottenham expires in 2024, although he could still leave this summer. According to The Athletic, Barca would be interested in signing him if he completes the remaining year of his contract and leaves for free next year.

Yamal, Garrido & Casado: The six Barça youngsters picked for first team tour - SPORT

Barcelona travel to the United States this week to begin a tour that will see them face Juventus, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Milan in different cities and which will serve to start testing the team that next season hopes to fight for every trophy. Xavi will announce the official squad list late on Tuesday, the day before they are due to board the plane.