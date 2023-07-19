OFFICIAL: Barcelona sign Oriol Romeu from Girona

Barcelona have confirmed that Oriol Romeu has joined the club on a three-year deal after signing from Girona.

Romeu returns for a second stint with the Catalan giants, and it’s expected he will be presented during the club’s upcoming tour of the United States.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Girona FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Oriol Romeu. The player will sign a contract with the club for the next three seasons, until 30 June 2026, and his buy out clause is set at 400 million euros.”

The midfielder first joined Barcelona in 2004, progressing through La Masia and into the first team, before leaving for Chelsea in 2011.

Romeu went on to play for Valencia, Stuttgart and Southampton. He then returned to Girona in 2022 and played a key role for the club last season.

It’s not clear how much Barca have paid for Romeu. Reports are suggesting a fee of around €4.5m was agreed, with Pablo Torre having moved the other way on loan too.

Xavi has reportedly alreadu told Joan Laporta that Romeu will be the “big surprise of the season”, while former La Masia coach Sergio Lobero has said that the midfielder will be an excellent signing for the Catalans.

Welcome back to Barcelona, Oriol Romeu!