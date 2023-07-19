Barcelona confirm squad for 2023 pre-season tour of the US

Barcelona have confirmed their travelling squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Xavi has called up 32 players for the trip, with the team due to fly out later today for friendlies against Juventus, Arsenal, Real Madrid and AC Milan.

The squad for the 2023 US Tour! pic.twitter.com/piaDYSESmh — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2023

New signings Oriol Romeu, Mika Faye Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez are all included and will be hoping to make their Barcelona debuts on the tour.

There’s also room for a host of youngsters: Aleix Garrido, Fermin Lopez, Alex Valle, Lamine Yamal, Marc Casado and Ander Astralaga are also on the plane.

Julian Araujo, Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet and Franck Kessie are also named in the squad, despite ongoing speculation about their futures at the Camp Nou.

Nico Gonzalez is not involved which suggests he is set to seal a move away from Barcelona, with Porto the current favorites to land the midfielder.