Barcelona’s Raphinha is ‘top target’ for Man City if Mahrez leaves for Saudi Arabia

Manchester City are being tipped to make a move for Barcelona forward Raphinha if Riyad Mahrez completes a move to Saudi Arabia.

Mahrez is wanted by Al-Ahli before the start of the new season, and the rumor mill is pretty confident the deal will go through.

Manchester City would then need to bring in a replacement and are already thinking about Raphinha, according to Foot Mercato. The interest is said to be “concerete.”

The report reckons that Txiki Begiristain has already been in touch with Deco to sound out the possibility of a move.

Raphinha was linked with an exit earlier this summer but the rumors have gone a little quiet in recent weeks.

It’s thought that Brazilian wants to stay at Barcelona, but a move to Pep Guardiola’s side may well appeal.

Raphinha knows the Premier League well from his time at Leeds, while Barcelona’s financial situation means big offers for any of their players would likely be welcomed.