Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal sign Barcelona renewals before US tour

Barcelona youngsters Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde both reportedly signed contract renewals at the club on Wednesday before boarding the team’s flight to the United States.

The two talents were spotted heading into the Barca offices, prompting speculation that they were putting pen to paper on their long-awaited new contracts.

INFORMA



Alejandro Balde y Lamine Yamal están firmando en este momento su renovación con el Barça.



Todo en orden justo antes de marchar a la gira de Estados Unidos con el resto del equipo en unas horas.



pic.twitter.com/lxnVEBeuMs — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) July 19, 2023

Indeed Fabrizio Romano reckons the two renewals are all signed, sealed and delivered. Balde has signed on until 2028, while Yamal has signed a three-year deal.

Yamal is able to sign a professional deal now that he’s turned 16 but three years is the longest contract Barca can tie him to at this age.

Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde have both signed new long term deals with Barcelona



Lamine Yamal signs until June 2026.



Alejandro Balde signs until June 2028.



pic.twitter.com/mptEDhb1tp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023

The two players are now heading to the States with the rest of the Barca squad for a series of pre-season friendlies.

Balde appears to be back to full fitness after missing the end of last season through injury, while Yamal is back in action after playing a starring role for Spain at the Under-17 Euros.

Securing the futures of both players has been a top priority this summer. Balde made the left-back spot his own last season, while Yamal became the youngest player ever to debut for Barca.