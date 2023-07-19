 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Should Barcelona try to sign Joao Felix?

The forward wants the move

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Joao Felix dropped a bit of a bombshell this week by making it clear he would love to play for Barcelona and has always dreamed of playing for the Catalans.

There have been whispers before that Barcelona were interested in Felix, and the rumor mill has sparked into life again following his latest comments.

AS are reporting Felix has been given the green light to make the move, claiming he could head to Barcelona on loan with a purchase option.

Over at Diario Sport, there’s talk that Atletico quite like Franck Kessie and Ferran Torres, suggesting some kind of loan deal could potentially be on the cards.

There’s no doubt that Felix would love to make the move, although it’s difficult to see how Barcelona could afford such a transfer as things stand.

There’s also the question of would it be a good move? Xavi hardly lacks for attacking options, and Felix has never managed to live up to his €120 million price tag.

So what do you think? Let us know whether you think Barca should go for Felix in the comments below and vote in our poll!

