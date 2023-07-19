Girona boss Michel hoping for a ‘great season’ from Barcelona loanee Pablo Torre

Girona boss Michel has been talking about Pablo Torre after landing the Barcelona midfielder on a season-long loan.

The midfielder moves in a bid to enjoy some regular football in the 2023-24 campaign, and Michel is hoping he can make an impact at his club.

“My way of seeing football and the style of play is with energy and verticality,” he said. “Pablo Torre, in that regard, is top and the youngsters have that energy, so the team always has a spark on the pitch, that’s why we have a lot of young and quality people. “We need him to have a great season.”

Girona looks a good fit for Torre, with Michel’s side playing a creative, attacking brand of football that should suit the Barcelona loanee.

And Torre has already said his goodbyes to Barca. “Thank you for everything culers. Good luck for this season. See you soon,” he wrote on Instagram.

However, the midfielder won’t get the chance to face his former club next season. It’s been reported Barca have inserted a “fear clause” in his loan which means he’ll have to sit out the two games against his parent club.