Xavi considering using Andreas Christensen in the pivot role at Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi has made it clear that his top priority this summer is to bring in a replacement for captain Sergio Busquets.

Yet it’s proving to be a very tricky task, not least because the Catalans need to sell players before they can add to their squad.

Xavi is reportedly already thinking about what he might do if a replacement does not arrive this summer, according to Diario Sport.

The Barcelona boss has already trialled using Eric Garcia in the pivot position and could be set for some more experiments.

Xavi has apparently already made it known that Andreas Christensen could potentially play in midfield, with the report highlighting some quotes the Barca boss made earlier this season about the Dane.

“He is one of the best signings this season and in recent years. He is an extraordinary defender. And the way we play, because of how he filters balls, understands the free man, he could be a midfielder playing at the back.”

Another reason that Christensen’s name appears to have cropped up is because Inigo Martinez is set to join Barcelona from Athletic on a free transfer.

The arrival of the defender would leave Xavi with a host of center-back options, with Inigo joining Ronald Araujo, Christensen, Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde at Barcelona.

That could free Christensen up to move into midfield, something he has done in his career recently, but not for some time.

Would Christensen be a good option in the pivot role for Barcelona if the club can’t bring in a new midfielder? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!