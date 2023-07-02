Girona annoyed with Xavi and Barcelona over Oriol Romeu

Girona are reportedly not at all happy to see midfielder Oriol Romeu linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.

Romeu has emerged as a possible replacement for Sergio Busquets, with the rumor mill getting very excited that he could move to Camp Nou this summer.

Diario Sport reckon that the news has not gone down well at Girona at all and bring the following message from the club.

“We know that Xavi has called our player and Oriol Romeu is not free, he has a contract with Girona until 2025, so I would say that this cannot be done.”

Romeu is thought to have a release clause at 5 million euros which means the deal can be done if Barcelona decide to activate the option and Romeu wants to move.

Girona team-mate Arnau Martinez has already backed the move, saying he thinks the midfielder would be a “perfect fit” for Barcelona.