What next for Sergino Dest after disappointing loan spell at AC Milan?

AC Milan have said goodbye to Sergino Dest after his loan spell at the club expired.

Dest has spent the campaign with the Rossoneri but has failed to impress and will now head back to Barcelona.

In total the defender made just nine appearances for Milan, starting only twice in Serie A, and failing to take advantage of the opportunity.

Milan did have the option to buy Dest permanently for around 20 million euros but, unsurprisingly, have opted not to take it up and have said goodbye instead.

Dest is now facing an uncertain future. Xavi has previously made it clear he is not in his plans which was why he ended up moving on loan.

It looks unlikely Xavi will have changed his mind after seeing Dest fail to play regularly in Italy, and he will surely have to look for another club if he wants regular football next season.

Yet the rumor mill has been pretty quiet when it comes to Dest and there don’t appear to be any clear options for the defender for next season yet.

His agent did claim in May there were interested clubs and suggested the Premier League could be an option for the former Ajax man.

“There is still no progress with any club. Dest will return to Barcelona and then we will meet with the management and decide,” a representative told Barca Times. “There are three clubs from the Premier League that have shown a lot of interest.”

However, it’s been so quiet that the rumor mill has even claimed recently that Dest could end up staying. Yet a season on the bench would benefit neither player nor club and looks unlikely unless the offers really have dried up completely.

Meanwhile, Barcelona continue to be linked with a new right-back, but there’s no guarantee they will sign a defender this summer due to the club’s financial issues.

If not, then you get the feeling Xavi would still prefer to use Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde or Sergi Roberto ahead of Dest - even if it’s not their preferred position.

All of which leaves Dest, who is contracted to Barcelona until 2025, in a tricky situation.

So what will happen next? Vote in our poll and tell us what you think in the comments below.