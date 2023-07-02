Lionel Messi and Carles Puyol send messages to retiring Cesc Fabregas

Lionel Messi and Carles Puyol have both paid tribute to Cesc Fabregas after he announced he’s hanging up his boots and heading into coaching.

The duo both played alongside Fabregas during his time at the Camp Nou and have been quick to send good wishes to the former midfielder.

Messi, who is a good friend of Fabregas, shared several pictures and the following message on Instagram.

“You already know all the good we think of you and your family, Cesc. You’re a crack and we’ll continue to spend many moments together, we love you a lot and wish you all the best in your new stage friend!!! Huge hug.”

Puyol has also been on social media to say a few words to Fabregas, alongside with some photos of the two together.

“Congratulations on your career, it was a pleasure to share such good moments with you. Best of luck in this new phase, love you friend.”