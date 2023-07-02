Lamine Yamal hangs out with Barcelona team-mates Alejandro Balde and Ansu Fati on holiday

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has been enjoying some time off and has been hanging out with Ansu Fati and Alejandro Balde.

The teenager posted a photo on Instagram Stories showing the trio together as they enjoy some time away from the pitch in the off season.

Yamal is expected to be spending far more time with Balde and Fati in the first team next season after making his debut for Xavi’s side last season.

Xavi has already said he wants Yamal between Barca Atletic and the first team in the new campaign because he thinks he can offer the team a lot.

Yamal ended the season in fine style with Spain’s Under-17 team at the European Championship.

The teenager shone throughout the tournament, scoring great goals against France, Serbia and Ireland, before Spain were knocked out in the semi-finals.

Barcelona fans should see plenty more of him next season and ahead of the campaign too, as it’s expected he will be part of Xavi’s squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.