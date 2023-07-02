Arnau Tenas confirms he is a free agent, though future uncertain

Arnau Tenas, who has been part of FC Barcelona since he was 9 years old, is out of contract. The goalkeeper himself has confirmed this, although it was widely known that his contract expired yesterday.

He has told the media he will not decide his future until after he completes his current tournament: the UEFA European Under-21 Championship with Spain.

“What I can tell you is that I am with the national team, and when I finish this tournament, I will make a decision,” he said.

Spain defeated Switzerland in the quarterfinal stage, with Tenas starting the match. They will play either France or Ukraine in the semis.

Joan Laporta, the club’s president, has revealed Barcelona are interested in keeping him on next season.

“A renewal was proposed to him but not with the amount that would’ve gotten him to sign. He is an excellent footballer, he is captain of the B team, and always brightens the mood; next week we will speak with him and with [agent] Iván de la Peña... it would be good if he played and continued with Barça.”