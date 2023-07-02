FC Barcelona signs partnership with isotonic drinks brand PRIME - FC Barcelona

From July 1, isotonic beverages brand PRIME is to become FC Barcelona’s Official Hydration Partner following the signature of an agreement binding the two parties for the next three seasons.

One month until the US Tour ends against AC Milan - FC Barcelona

July is here and that means it’s not long before the Barça squad will be back at training. That’s on July 10, and they’ll be getting ready to fly to the United States, where most of the preseason is happening, including no fewer than four fixtures, all against European teams.

Barcelona turn to Vitor Roque and Arda Guler as signings for the future - SPORT

Barcelona are not only working to strengthen the 2023-24 first-team squad, but also looking to the future. The technical secretariat is working on two scenarios, but with a common objective: to reinforce competitiveness in the short and long-term.

Barcelona planning throwback home shirt to celebrate 125 years in 24-25 - SPORT

Barcelona's second and third kits for the 2023-2024 season have yet to be confirmed, but the specialised website Footy Headlines has already published a sketch of what the Barça home shirt for the 2024-2025 season, the 125th anniversary of the club's history, will look like.

Anger at Girona over Barcelona's calls to midfield target Oriol Romeu - SPORT

Barcelona's approach to Oriol Romeu has not gone down well at Girona. "We know that Xavi has called our player and Oriol Romeu is not a free [agent], he has a contract with Girona until 2025, so I would say that this cannot be done," explained the Montilivi club.

Xavi's 'Guardiola-style' pivot experiment could see new Christensen role - SPORT

In the case of the pivot, Xavi has several 'wild cards': Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, Franck Kessié and Frenkie de Jong already had to occupy this position last season and Ilkay Gündogan, announced on Monday, also has considerable experience (86 games) as a deeper midfielder.

Milan won't keep Dest, leaving Deco to sort the right-back's Barça future - SPORT

Barcelona announced on Friday the departure of Samuel Umtiti from the club, solving one of the cases of players who were on loan. Another player who did not play for Barça last season is Sergiño Dest, who was at AC Milan.