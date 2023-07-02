Barcelona’s Julian Araujo emerges as target for Feyenoord

Julian Araujo hasn’t been at Barcelona for very long but could be on the move again in the summer transfer window.

Reports in Spain claim there’s interest from Feyenoord who fear they may lose right-back Lustharel Geertruida during the summer.

Araujo has emerged as a potential target to replace the defender, while Joshua Brenet and Hugo Siquet are also on the club’s wishlist.

Barcelona have yet to decide what they will do with Araujo following his winter move from LA Galaxy.

The Mexico international has not been able to play for the club yet, and there’s already been talk he could be loaned out.

Xavi has said he wants to see Araujo on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States and will then make a decision on his future.

Much may depend on whether Barca manage to sign a right-back this summer. Ivan Fresneda has been linked, but if he does not arrive it may boost Araujo’s chances of getting a chance next season.