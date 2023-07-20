The 2023 Women’s World Cup is upon us! The biggest tournament in the history of the women’s game begins today, and Barcelona are well represented at the event.

In fact, no other club in world football is sending as many of its stars as the all-conquering Barça Femení team, who will have 18 players across 8 different teams hoping to win the biggest prize in sports at the end of August.

Here is the full list of Barcelona players at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Spain - 9 players

Not surprisingly, the largest Barça contingent at the World Cup belongs to Spain, with a total of nine Blaugrana stars who will form the spine of a side that has real hopes of making a deep run and maybe winning the tournament if everything goes right.

The biggest name is the world’s best player, Alexia Putellas, who arrives at the tournament not yet fully fit after recovering from a serious knee injury but will be very close to her best once the knockout stages begin.

Midfielder Aitana Bonmatí had a spectacular season at club level and can be considered Spain’s best player at the moment, and she will be crucial if La Roja make a deep run. Mariona Caldentey and Salma Paraluello will look to provide the goals up front, and one of the world’s best center-backs in Irene Paredes will lead a strong defense that will also have full-backs Ona Battle and Laia Codina.

Goalkeeper Cata Coll and midfielder Maria Pérez will likely begin the tournament on the bench, but could have bigger roles as the games go on if changes are needed.

Spain are in Group C where they are favorites to advance in first place against Costa Rica, Japan and Zambia.

England - Lucy Bronze & Keira Walsh

The reigning European champions are missing key pieces due to injury but still have a very strong squad that is giving England real hopes that football will finally come home.

And in the world’s best right-back, Lucy Bronze, who had a sensational debut season at Barça, they have a player capable of changing entire games with her physicality, aerial dominance and attacking instincts. Keira Walsh is at the base of the Lionesses midfield, and she played that role to near perfection this past season at Barça. If she can replicate the same poise and vision for England, they are a serious threat to win it all.

England are in Group D alongside China, Denmark and Haiti.

Norway - Ingrid Engen & Caroline Graham Hansen

Norway have one of the most talented squads in the tournament from a midfield and attacking standpoint, and two Barça players are at the core of everything they do: Ingrid Engen might not be able to start consistently at club level but is a key piece for her country, and Caroline Graham Hansen is just as good on the wing for Norway as she is for Barça.

Both had to deal with injuries during the season but arrive fully fit to the tournament, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see them making a deep run if their defense doesn’t concede too many goals.

Norway are in Group A alongside hosts New Zealand, Switzerland and the Philippines.

Sweden - Fridolina Rolfö

After a run to the semi-final of the EUROs last year there is a lot of expectation around Sweden’s chances at this tournament, and the woman who scored the winner in Barcelona’s miracle comeback in the Champions League Final is one of the big reasons for the hype.

Fridolina Rolfö plays full-back for Barça but is a striker at heart and scores a lot of goals for her country, and there is no doubt Sweden are real contenders if she can maintain the exceptional form from her final couple of months of the season at club level.

Sweden are in Group G with Argentina, Italy and South Africa.

Brazil - Geyse

Brazil are one of the dark horses of the tournament thanks to a team full of young, promising players and a very experienced and decorated coach in the legendary Pia Sundhage. There is a lot of hope in the country that this Brazil side can shock the world in Australia and New Zealand, and one Barça player could prove crucial if they make a historic run.

Geyse Ferreira had a difficult debut season for Barça, which saw her role change during the campaign and end with very few minutes and several injury issues that hurt her consistency. But she was on fire in the first few months and seems to be fully fit now, and is expected to lead the line to open the group stage.

The Seleção will face one of the world’s best teams in France in Group F, but are still expected to advance with Jamaica and Panama as the other teams in the group.

Nigeria - Asisat Oshoala

The Super Falcons have a very difficult group to navigate with hosts Australia, the Republic of Ireland and Canada, but have an experienced squad and one of the best strikers in the world on their ranks.

Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala had another fantastic season at club level and is Nigeria’s best player, and if they are to repeat their dream run to the quarter-finals back in 1999 they will definitely need Oshoala at her very best.

Switzerland - Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic will face two Barça teammates in the group stage when she meets Engen and Graham Hansen’s Norway on July 25, and while there aren’t a lot of hopes for the Swiss in this tournament and Crnogorcevic didn’t play much during the season due to injury there is enough attacking talent in the squad to at least compete to get out of the group.

Italy - Giulia Dragoni

16-year-old midfielder Giulia Dragoni was signed by Barça in January and has played mostly for Barça Femení B so far, but is undoubtedly one of the most exciting young players in women’s football. She isn’t expected to have a big role with Italy but will have a huge opportunity to gain valuable experience in the biggest tournament in the sport at a crucial point in her young career.