Chadi Riad and Estanis Pedrola set to leave Barcelona on loan

Barcelona youngsters Chadi Riad and Estanis Pedrola are reportedly set to leave the club on loan for the 2023-24 season.

The duo have not been included in the 32-man squad travelling to the United States for the pre-season tour, with Xavi having told both he wants them to go on loan.

The Barcelona boss wants both players to follow the example of Ez Abde, by going out on loan and impressing before returning next summer, according to Albert Roge.

Riad is being linked with a move to Sporting Gijon and has already spoken to the club about a move, as reported by Sport.

However, Barcelona want to renew his contract before he goes. The defender’s existing deal is due to expire in 2024.

There’s no definite word yet on where Estanis might play, but it seems the youngster is not lacking for offers after starring for Barca Atletic last season.