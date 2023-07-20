Joao Felix plans to wait for Barcelona after issuing come and get me plea

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has offered a bit more insight into Joao Felix’s future after the Atletico star gave an interview where he said he wanted to play for Barcelona.

The comments came as something of a surprise and have reportedly angered Atletico Madrid.

Romano has now spoken about his interview with Felix and how the Portugal international is hoping he can sign for Barca, even though it will be very difficult.

“He has told me very clearly. He would love to play for Barça and it could be the best moment for him. After his experience in the Premier League, which he liked, he wants to try something different and fulfill his dream of playing in Barcelona,” he told El Partizado. “At the moment it’s a wish. The hope is that in the coming weeks, if Barça gets a way out, this could be a reality. It’s well understood that for Barcelona it’s very complicated, I’d say impossible, but we’ll see in August. The player’s idea is to wait for the club.”

Quite how Barca would be able to afford any kind of deal for Felix remains to be seen, particularly with reports claiming the club need to find €60 million to register their new signings and recent contract renewals.