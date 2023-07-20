Ez Abde to make his case to stay at FC Barcelona

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, also known as Ez Abde, wants to stay at FC Barcelona. Insiders suggest the young winger, who spent the past season on loan to CA Osasuna, thinks he’s ready to play for the Catalans.

The Moroccan was formed at Hércules before joining Barcelona B, making a handful of appearances and scoring the odd goal for the senior team before his loan spell.

At Osasuna he showed he was progressing and because of that, he has many fans inside Barcelona.

However his continued presence at Barça is not assured. There is an offer to join Real Betis on the table, and he could join either on loan or on a permanent transfer.

However, Abde by all accounts wants to stay and he sees the US tour as a chance to make his case. Xavi is said to be a fan.

If the club decided there was no place for him, he would go to Betis, but his preference is that it would only be on loan.